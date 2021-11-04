From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the high cost of living, the Federal Government and experts drawn from both the private and public sectors, yesterday, in Abuja, brainstormed on how to increase budgetary allocation for the National Home-grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

In his opening remarks, the National Coordinator of National Social Investment Programme (NSIPs), Dr Umar Bindr, explained that stakeholders at the workshop would also come up with possible alternative funding sources for the programme.

Bindr pointed out that focal persons would be trained on quality control and that dietary requirements would be recommended.

“The workshop is organised to gather the collate input from various stakeholders, industry experts on the cost of feeding on the National Home-grown School Feeding Programmes (NHGSFP).

“The objective is to deliberate on the realistic cost of a meal per child based on available evidence, Recommend an appropriate amount of a meal per child for the National Home-grown School Feeding Programmes; Recommend possible alternative funding sources for the programme,” he said.

On her part, the Head of Catering in the Ministry of Education, Katrina Adamu stated that if the outcomes of the workshop is implemented, it would attract more pupils to school.

Adamu said, “There is light at the end of the tunnel. The participants have not really got it right. They are still working to actualize the dream for the indigent children in this country to enjoy.

“The school feeding scheme will attracts the children to school. There is something waiting for them so they will be anxious to go there.

“What we are doing now is to try to see if they get the right food into the right temperature to help the children nutritionally in growing up and take them off the street, help the parents too at home who cannot afford feeding them at least a kind of relief.

“If they take our suggestions they would get there because they need to involve the right people in the right places so that this programme can stand the test of time.”