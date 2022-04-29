From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained cooks under the home-grown school feeding programme in Enugu State.

The one-day training which focused on food handling and hygiene was held at the Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Enugu.

Addressing the participants, the state focal person, Innocent Ogbonna, who also represented Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the event said that the training will help to improve the capacity of the cooks.

While commending the Federal Government for the initiative, Ogbonna said that the state is passionate about the programme and would do everything possible to sustain it in the state.

On his part, an official of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mr Uchenna Onah urged the participants to be serious with the training as they would train other cooks in their local government areas.

“You have to learn and learn very well because after reaching you, you have to train at least 20 other cooks in your local government. The Federal Government is ready to sponsor you on that.

“In the course of the training, if there are any challenges you people are facing doing this work for our children and our country, we will like to hear about it so we can take it back to Abuja.”