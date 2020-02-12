Abuja Master Bakers and Caterers Association (AMBCN) FCT Chapter, has applauded the Federal Government on its ongoing school feeding programme in schools, calling for expansion to other parts of the country.

The Chairman AMBCN, Ishaq Abdulraheem, gave the commendation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the programme was a great relief on parents, knowing well that most of the children did not have enough to eat from home.

Abdulkareem said the programme had been a great success so far.

“Whenever we go to supply the bread in schools, we could see the joy on the faces of the pupils, knowing well that the government is meeting the demand of the people,” he said.

He appealed to the government to sustain the programme and also increase the number of times bread was being consumed in the schools.

Mr Nura Musa, the Public Relations Officer of the association, said government’s efforts in reducing hunger was a welcomed development.

He said the food given to the children was ideal as the children were happy with the programme.

Mr Toba Ajayi, member of the association also commended the government for the initiative and promised to do their best to see that bread given to the children was produced in healthy environment.

Mrs Maryam Baba, another member of the association, appealed to the government to sustain the programme and also called for more improvement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Federal Government’s National Home Grown School Feeding Programme started in FCT in January 2019 with a target to feed 120,300 pupils.

The Deputy Director, School Health, FCT Education Secretariat, Ms Victoria Aleogena, said the pupils were drawn from 626 public primary Schools across the Six Area Councils of the FCT.(NAN)