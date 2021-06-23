The federal government’s National Social Investment Programme (SIP) has launched another phase of the School Feeding Program in Adamawa state.

The programme which engages about 248 Trained Independent Monitors, also engages about 2,400 vendors who will work in over 1,047 schools to provide adequate feeding for primary school pupils in Adamawa state.

The programme is expected to positively effect no fewer than 168,692 pupils in 1,047 primary schools across the state, a federal government official told Daily Sun.

Mary Yuwadi, Adamawa state Focal Person, National Social Investment Program (NSIP) made this known at the official distribution ceremony of engagement letters and tablets, for trained independent monitors of the project in Yola, Adamawa state.

Yuwadi said that the home-grown school Feeding programme was designed to improve school enrollment and completion, good nutrition for children and to stimulate agricultural activities and production in the country.

Yuwadi further stressed that the programme was aimed at creating employment opportunities for the benefitting communities which is expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy and economic activities in the area in general.

“Today, 248 monitors in the state will be issued with engagement letters and Tablet phones, to enhance their work.

“The tablets are not for taking pictures and filling up the memory space with personal and online social activities, but are meant to supervise and report the activities of the program to the national headquarters.

”In addition, under the Federal Government’s NSIP, about 1,047 Primary Schools, 169,692 Pupils and 2,400 vendors ( cooks) are benefiting from the programme,” Yuwadi said.

In his address, the National Coordinator of the programme, Umar Bindir, said that the federal government had designed the programme to eradicate the poverty of 100 million Nigerians.

Bindir explained that the independent monitors unit was designed to monitor the programme, located under Federal Ministry of Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“The monitors are to report the activities of NSIP in their respective Local Government Areas in the state. In doing so, the National office of the NSIP is also monitoring the activities of the independent monitors and their performances.

“I, therefore, advise the monitors to abide by the rules and regulations of the applications installed on their tablets, as any careless handling would be detected” Bindir said.

Also remarking, Maxwell Gidado, Chief of Staff to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, said that the state government would give its maximum support to the successful implementation of the programme.

Gidado noted that the state government had initiated a similar program at the state level, to eradicate poverty especially among women and youths.