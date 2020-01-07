The Programme Manager, Nassarawa State School Feeding Programme, Mr Magaji Amos, on Tuesday said the Federal Government’s re-introduction of school feeding programme nationwide had actually boosted primary school enrollments in the state.

Amos said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

According to him, the feeding programme has greatly improved the general outlook of the primary school children and also on their standard of living.

“Food vendors engaged in the programme should therefore always ensure that the quality and quantity of meals served to the pupils are such that everybody will be happy with their services.

“The programme needs the support of all and sundry to succeed considering its enormous benefits.

“Many people such as food vendors and other related service providers have been engaged,which has helped to improve their standard of living and that of their family members.

“Engaging these people for the programme in a way, helped to tackle poverty and restiveness in the society,” he said.

Amos said that it was the many benefits the programme had brought to the State that made him to commend the federal government for the initiative.

Magaji said that the food vendors should not compromise the quality of the food being served and warned them not to divert the food meant for the pupils.

He said that Gov. Abdullahi Sule had also supported the success of the programme in the state.

NAN reports that the Federal Government re-introduced the school feeding programme as a component of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme to boost pupils enrollment and retention in public schools.

It also reports that the programme ensured that children had hot nutritious balanced school meals which reduced hunger and improved education outcomes.

Farmers also had improved access to food feeding markets and communities while enhancing new catering, processing and food handling jobs. (NAN)