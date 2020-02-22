Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to improve the penetration of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Ogun State, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta Field Office, has donated 40 LPG 12.5kg cylinders to the accredited food vendors of the Federal government Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state.

The cylinders were donated to the food vendors at the weekend during an awareness programme tagged, “LPG Penetration Awareness Campaign for Home Grown School Feeding Programme”.

While handing over the LPG cylinders to the vendors, the DPR Controller of Operations, Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs. Muinat Bello-Zagi, said the gesture was to alleviate the sufferings of the vendors who use fire woods and charcoal to cook.

Bello-Zagi added that the DPR embarked on the awareness programme to enlighten food vendors and the general public on the advantages of using LPG gas to cook.

According to her, LPG is safer and environmental friendly compared to charcoal and fire wood.

She further pointed out that gas does not contain sulphur which is found in charcoal and fire wood, noting sulphur is dangerous to human health and the environment.

“We learnt that some of them (food vendors and caterers) have been using charcoal and firewood and as we all know, charcoal and fire wood do have some negative impact on the environment and the health so we decided to create this awareness to promote the use of LPG among them.

“The other objective of the event is to support them and that is why the DRP Abeokuta Field Office has presented to them LPG cylinders free of charge.”

“We also want to create safety awareness on how to make safe use of the LPG cylinder, how to operate it, how to maintain the cylinder, what to watch out for before buying a cylinder and when there is any issue with the cylinder, where to go and how to get it repaired”. She stated.

Bello-Zagi, however, urged LPG gas users to always patronise licensed plants whenever they want to refill their cylinders.

Responding, the chairperson of the food vendors, Mrs. Okeleye Olanike, commended the DPR for the gesture, saying the awareness programme would go a long way in helping her members in their trade.