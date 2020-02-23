Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to improve the penetration of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Ogun State, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta Field Office, has donated 40 LPG 12.5kg cylinders to the accredited food vendors of the Federal government Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state.

The cylinders were donated to the food vendors at the weekend during an awareness programme tagged, “LPG Penetration Awareness Campaign for Home Grown School Feeding Programme”.

While handing over the LPG cylinders to the vendors, the DPR Controller of Operations, Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs. Muinat Bello-Zagi, said the gesture was to alleviate the suffering of the vendors who use fire woods and charcoal to cook.

Bello-Zagi added that the DPR embarked on the awareness programme to enlighten food vendors and the general public on the advantages of using LPG gas to cook.

According to her, LPG is safer and environmental friendly compared to charcoal and firewood.

“We learnt that some of them (food vendors and caterers) have been using charcoal and firewood and as we all know, charcoal and fire wood do have some negative impact on the environment and the health so we decided to create this awareness to promote the use of LPG among them”. She stated.

Bello-Zagi, however, urged LPG gas users to always patronise licensed plants whenever they want to refill their cylinders.

Responding, the chairperson of the food vendors, Mrs. Okeleye Olanike, commended the DPR for the gesture, saying the awareness programme would go a long way in helping her members in their trade.