From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has spent N1.8 billion in three years on the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), in Ondo State.

Government divulged that it has captured 108, 842 primary school pupils in the state, adding that the biometric capturing of the pupils would help in data management and efficient implementation.

The Ondo State Team Lead, Kemisola Olasetemi stated this in a statement issued yesterday by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, a Special Adviser to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq

She said: “N1.8b has been spent in the last three years to cater for pupils in Ondo state under the NHGSF program.”

Meanwhile, the Osun State Coordinator, Taiwo Bashorun, who spoke during the verification process in Ifon/Ilobu (Orolu Local Government Area) disclosed that 1,460 schools are enjoying the feeling programme.

According to Bashorun, “the enumeration of 95,983 pupils across the primary schools under the school feeding program has also commenced.

“The process is ongoing. We will be coming back in September and October to capture new pupils that will come on board as well as exit some that are graduating. So, the program is going to be a continuous one.

“With the new collaboration recently signed with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the ministry also partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to distribute forms and capture the data.”

He expressed satisfactions over the exercise which they said will motivate parents and guardians to register their children in schools for quality education.