Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Principals of the 104 Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) otherwise known Unity Schools, have explained to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in a query, what transpired as regards the N2.67 billion school feeding money alleged to have been diverted into private bank accounts.

The Minister had issue queries to the Principals shortly after the shocking revelation by the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, at the second National Summit on Diminishing Corruption few days ago, where he disclosed that N2.67 billion budgeted for school feeding during lockdown was diverted to private accounts.

Adamu, in the query demanded that the Principals explained the rational behind such payments on meal subsidies to Unity Colleges.

The Principals in response to the query explained that payments on meal subsidies to Unity Colleges on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, (GIFMIS) platform was designed to accommodate individual officers of those colleges who are officially recognised to receive such payments and disburse same to food vendors.

But there was difficulties encountered by farmers, local food vendors and market women who do not have Tax Identification Numbers (TIN), PENCOM and other requirements to access the payment platform.

The Principals also explained that payments made during the lockdown period had to do with debts owed food vendors, long before COVID-19, some of which are still pending, adding that these debts arose from irregular and inadequate budgetary allocations and releases over the years.

Meanwhile, the Minister, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Ben Goong, confirmed that relevant agencies of the Federal Government have agreed to work together to unearth the facts as well as find a lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability and transparency.

Adamu promised that the Ministry of Education officials would fully cooperate with the ICPC and other agencies to ensure thorough investigation into the matter.