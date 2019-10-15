Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The children of Howbury School Mende, Lagos have developed a waste management application as part of their 2019 internship programme which focused on waste management and community development.

The children aged 9 and 13, participated in the programme. The Director of the school, Dr. Justina Adeosun told our correspondent that the kids, who had been undergoing training on environmental management used simple python programmes to develop the app.www.trashloads.com.

She said the Web app has an interface that allows a person to sign up as a user, interact via words and upload pictures.

According to her, with the application, the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) can be notified about the existence of huge waste in any community and it’s location, stating ‘’the recyclers can also be notified about recycling items sorted out for collection.’’

Adeosun said the Web-based app will be accessible to everyone and will always be improved upon as time goes on to integrate better features and make it more user-friendly.

The director explained that the Web-based app was developed during the second week of the intense coaching which the interns received from their lead faculty and Mr. Biodun Ayobami, an engineer with LAWMA.

She further revealed that the interns also visited the LAWMA facility in Costain, which is a sorting and collection center, thus the interest of the students was further aroused as they witnessed the collection, sorting and bailing process of plastic bottles, plastic lids, and cans.

‘’It was at the center that the kids had a better understanding of the profitable nature of waste recycling business. The two weeks internship started with a coaching session that stressed the importance of work and life values, individual values, relationship values, organisational values, and societal values. The whole essence of the coaching session was to give the children a leadership mindset and a strong environmental awareness that focuses on the people and the nation at large.

Adeosun disclosed that the school, yearly organises internship training programme to promote skill acquisition among the pupils and that this year’s event was geared towards achieving the SDG 6 goals of clean water and sanitation.