By Emma Njoku

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday, announced the arrest of a 23-year-old secondary school leaver, Iwuyi Princewill Chukwuka and a Europe based Nigerian, Peter Mkwo, in their attempts to export nine kilograms of skunk and methamphetamine through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, to Turkey and Belgium, respectively.

In a statement, yesterday, the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said Peter Mkwo, 37, was arrested on Friday, last week, while trying to board an Ethiopian Airline 910, en route Abuja-Addis Ababa- Brussels, Belgium.

When searched, three kilograms of methamphetamine was discovered stuffed in the lining of a false bottom of his luggage.

During interrogation, Peter claimed he had lived in Belgium for 15 years and worked as a forklift driver in an automobile company, where he earned $1,700 per month.

He said he came into Nigeria on April 26, for the burial of his father who died in August, 2019, but buried on April 30, in Awka, Anambra State.

He said after spending two weeks in Awka, he traveled to Uyo for another week to see his sister, and later to Lagos to see his girlfriend.

He claimed he Lodged in a hotel at Amuwo Odofin, in Lagos, where he met two men while hanging at the bar by the hotel’s swimming pool, where they made a proposal to him to carry the drug for onward delivery to Belgium.

He said the bag containing the drug was brought to him in the hotel by the two men on Friday, May 28, before he took off to Abuja where he was to take his flight to Brussels.

He said he was promised $3,000 on successful delivery to one Ishmael in Belgium. He claimed he accepted the offer to deliver the drug to raise some funds to pay back the money he borrowed from friends during the burial of his father.

In the same vein, the 23-year-old Iwuyi Princewill Chukwuka was arrested with 6.3kg skunk concealed in crayfish and stuffed inside Golden Morn packs during an outward clearance of Turkish airline flight at the departure hall of the Abuja airport.

During interrogation, he claimed he was travelling for a Diploma study in Tourism and Hotel Management at University of Mediterranean, Karpasia, North Cyprus.

Also, a 27-year-old graduate of Accountancy, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Zakaru Baba, was arrested at the local wing of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, with 6kg of cannabis sativa.

The consignment was flown from Lagos to Kano on Saturday, May 29, via Max Air.

The suspect, who turned up to claim the packaged drug, was arrested and has since confessed ownership of the exhibit.

This is the first time the Command has apprehended a suspect via the domestic wing of the Airport, as most arrests and seizures are usually made at the international wing.

In his reaction, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the NAIA Commander, Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, and his MAKIA counterpart, Mohammed Ajiya, as well as the officers and men of the two Commands for their vigilance and commitment to the task of ridding the country of illicit substances. He charged them not to rest on their oars as the Agency intensifies the war against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.