The proprietor of The Light Academy Group of School, Pastor, Mrs. Stella Oloruntowoju has described the school sports competition as one important means of discovering young talents in sports to replace the aged ones and a component of a complete learning process.

According to her, inter-house sports competition had become a culture of the school annually, saying that it is interesting to see pupils doing sports.

She explained that sports is an essential part of the school curriculum, adding that it provides for the physical well being of the pupils.

“We don’t only raise scientists and artists, but also athletes, in the likes of Lionel Messi, Blessing Okagbare and the Williams sisters which is in line with our mission and vision, building a total society where all the fields of knowledge are balanced,” Oloruntowoju said.

The school owner, who made this call while addressing newsmen during a sports’ meet of The Light Academy that was recently held around Odo-Ona Elewe area of Ibadan urged government to give the school’s sports the attention it deserved.

Stressing that school sports remain the authentic process of discovering genuine young athletes that their ages can be ascertained, having been spotted from a school’s meets and will be easily groomed to replace the aged ones.