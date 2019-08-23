A school principal and his secretary, on Friday, appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N2.2million from the school.

The defendants, Ajiboye Abayomi; 54, and Ngozi Israel; 41, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing from their employer.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them by the police.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometime between April and July at No. 12, Albert street, Palmgroove area of Lagos.

He said that the defendants, who were employed by the school; Funktob Schools, had been collecting school fees from the pupils into their personal accounts.

According to him, the first defendant, Abayomi, who was the principal, had conspired with the second defendant, Israel, who was his secretary to defraud the school of N2.2million.

“It was when the school director, Mrs Funmi Banjoko, chased some students away for owing their fees that their parents went to the school to complain.

“The parents alleged that the principal had told them that the school accounts were not functioning well and ordered that they paid their fees to his personal account.

“It was discovered that the fees were not remitted to the school and that was when the director went to report the theft at the station,” Nurudeen said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while 411 provides for two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Chief Magistrate K.B. Ayeye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeye said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for mention. (NAN)