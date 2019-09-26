A school proprietor, Khamis Jibril, on Thursday dragged his neighbour, Mallam Idris Musa, before a Sharia court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna over alleged harassment and defamation of character.

Jibril, who resides in Rigasa, Kaduna, told the court that Musa, accused his pupils of breaking into his house and stealing N1,000.

”Musa lives near my school and because his house is not fenced, my pupils normally play around his house during break time.

”One day, he accused one of my pupils of breaking into his house and stealing N1,000.

“He also accused my pupils of beating up his son for no reason and I scolded those he accused in his presence.

“But that was not enough for him. He brought a group of vigilantes to my school to arrest my pupils, a situation which caused fear on the school,“he said.

Jibril prayed the court to intervene into the matter and grant him justice.

The defendant he only wanted to correct the children and not scare them.

The Judge, Malam Dahiru Bamalli however, ordered the two parties to settle the matter out of court.

“From now on, the defendant should not take any vigilante member or police officers to the school,” he ordered.

Bamalli adjourned the case until Dec. 18 to allow the parties time to settle the matter. (NAN)