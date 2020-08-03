Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the re-opening of schools for academic activities, Delta Government, yesterday, commenced the distribution of various items, aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19 to schools across the state.

The items, which were being ferried from Asaba to council headquarters for onward distribution to schools in various communities, include sanitisers, face masks, generators, gallons of liquid soap, towels, plastic buckets and thermometers.

The distribution is coming on the heels of fumigation and de-contamination exercise earlier carried out across the schools in preparation for re-opening for academic activities.

Meanwhile, the state government said 5,697 teachers from both public and private in the state have been trained on COVID-19 protocols.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, said the aim of the training was to ensure the pandemic is kept at bay in schools as students in exiting classes resume.

Ukah said the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is irrevocably committed to safeguarding the health of residents, especially teachers and school children in the state at all times.

He said the state government would provide critical measures to avert the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of school resumption.

The commissioner said apart from the supply of COVID-19 materials to schools, sickbays would be provided for schools where non was available.

Assuring that there was no need to panic, Ukah urged teachers to always ensure appropriate safety measures are adhered to at all times.

He said the state government is irrevocably committed to providing a conducive learning and teaching environment.