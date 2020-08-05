Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was an impressive turn out of students in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday when schools re-opened for academic activities after the COVID-19 induced holiday.

Students in SS3 across the schools monitored by Daily Sun, were full of enthusiasm, indicating their willingness to be back to the classroom.

Schools visited include Government Model Secondary School, Westend Mixed Secondary School, St. Patrick’s College, Asagba Mixed Secondary School, Isioma Onyeobi College and Osadenis Mixed Secondary School.

The returning students are preparing for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, who also monitored the resumption, expressed satisfaction with the level of teachers’ and students’ compliance.

He said the level of compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures by both teachers and students was encouraging.

According to him, a five-member committee has been put in place in all the local government areas to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the schools.

The commissioner enjoined teachers to embark on revision classes with the students that have resumed, admonishing them to shun laxity and ensure they redouble their commitments towards impacting more positively on the children.