Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The principal of Methodist High school Ifaki Ekiti in Ido Osi local government area of Ekiti state has been suspended.

The State Governor, kayode Fayemi, ordered the suspension of the principal for not available to receive the entourage of the governor while moving round the schools in the State on Sunday, August 9, to ascertain the preparedness for

Monday, August 10, resumption for SS3 students.

Governor Fayemi had during the exercise made on -the- spot assessment to some Public Secondary Schools across the state in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

On the governor’s entourage were the Hon Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Mr Foluso Daramola, the Coordinator of, Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Bolaji Aluko and other top Government functionaries.

The Suspension order which was announced in a press statement on Monday, signed by the Assistant Director (Information), Mr Kunle Adeniyi, for the

Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology stated that :

“At Methodist Girls High School, Ifaki Ekiti, the Principal was not available to receive the Governor and his entourage and making the monitoring exercise impossible in the school in spite of the notice from the Ministry of Education Science and Technology

“Arising from this defiant behaviour, the Honorable Commissioner for Education Science and Technology has directed that the Principal , should hand over the management of the school to the most Senior Vice Principal in the school and proceed on suspension with the immediate effect pending the conclusion of appropriate disciplinary action by the Teaching Service Commission.”