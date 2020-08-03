Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has stepped down the COVID-19 test as a mandatory requirement for returning students in exit classes.

The State Government equally directed that the government laboratories carry out the test for all returning SS3 boarding students at no cost.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, made these known in a statement he personally signed on Monday and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Parents of students in private schools in the State had on Sunday staged a protest against the N25,000 COVID-19 test levy.

The parents described the payment as ‘exorbitant, discriminatory and uncalled for’ and called on the state government to rescind its decision for N25,000 test fee.

But Governor Abiodun in the statement on Monday said the test will be carried out for all the SS3 students in both public and private schools free of charge.

Abiodun, who also directed that all those who have paid for tests be refunded, however, enjoined private school owners to exercise their duty of care to their pupils.

The Governor explained that during re-opening engagements with stakeholders, the opening of boarding houses was discussed and after consultations with health professionals, it was concluded that testing the children for COVID-19 before admittance would reduce the risk of community transmission.

The statement reads: ‘The State planned and provided testing, free of charge, for boarding students in our public schools and allowed for the management and parents of private schools to make their arrangements to get COVID tests. The two Ogun State-run laboratories have a capacity for about 500 tests a day and conduct free tests for traced contacts or symptomatic patients. To meet the additional demand for the expected number of boarding students, the statement from the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology listed some private test centres which set up sampling points in some of our health facilities.

‘These private laboratories have been accredited by NCDC and Lagos State Government for walk-in tests and charge N50,400 per test but I understand that the Ministries of Health and Education negotiated this to N25,000 for boarding students in private schools that may wish to use them. There is no financial benefit to the State Government.

‘After reviewing these developments, I have today (Monday) immediately directed that the Government Laboratories carry out the test for all returning SS3 boarding students at no cost. I have also directed that all those who have paid for tests be refunded.

‘The health of our children remains our utmost priority, however in view of the total number of boarding students to be tested (5,340private and 500 public), and bearing in mind the limitation of our installed testing capacity of 500 tests per day, it may not be feasible for all boarding students to get tested and get their results prior to the resumption or even exams which commence on 17th August 2020.

‘Consequently, the State Government has, therefore, stepped down the COVID-19 test as a mandatory requirement for returning students in our exit classes. We, therefore, enjoin Private School owners to exercise their duty of care to their pupils. The admittance of students into boarding house in private secondary schools will be at the discretion of the management and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of such private schools.

‘Ogun State Government recommends that students who do not have to stay in the boarding house should attend school from home, especially those with underlying health conditions. I have also directed the provision of face masks to all students in both private and public schools.

‘The inconvenience and confusion experienced on Sunday are highly regrettable and my sincere apologies to the parents and students so affected. The quality and standard of education and well being of our children are issues that are very dear to my heart.’