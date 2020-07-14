Mr Castro Ezama, the Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on Education, says Cross River is equal to the task as it concerns the Federal Government’s guidelines on school resumption.

Ezama expressed the readiness of the state to implement the guidelines, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar.

Federal government recently released new guidelines for resumption of schools.

The guidelines include that schools must implement safe distancing measures that minimise and isolate risks and ensure fumigation and disinfection of schools, before resumption.

The special adviser said that the state government meant well for the children of the state in both public and private schools.

“If the federal government has come up with such guidelines, you can trust that Cross River that is usually ahead on such matters will be equal to the task.

“We are in top gear but will just follow the directive of the federal government.

“However, next week, there will be a formal statement from the state Ministry of Education on what it is doing concerning the resumption,” he said.

NAN recalled that the state had on June 16 deferred its earlier planned resumption of academic activities by West African Peoples Institute, Calabar; Government Secondary School, Ikom; and Government Secondary School, Igoli, Ogoja. (NAN)