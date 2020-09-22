Christopher Oji

As Schools resumed yesterday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command has urged school owners and administrators to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 preventive guidelines in their bus system.

In a statement by FRSC Sector Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi,he said the Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide has advised that school resumption should not be an avenue to spread the deadly pandemic in the state.

Sonusi, said: “According to Ogungbemide, the command will not look away if school owners and administrators are flouting the Covid safety precautions in their bus system.” It is no longer news that schools are resuming and students will be on the move to and fro their schools after about six months at home.

“We want to advise proprietors, proprietresses and school managers of schools with bus system to ensure strictly observance of Covid-19 preventive measures in their transport operations.

“We cannot lose the gains the state and the country have made in checkmating the spread of Covid Pandemic now.

“The life of each student should be very important to school managers, hence the years of packing students like sardine in buses are over. We shall be on the look out to enforce the law against over loading of vehicles especially as it affect this COVID era.”

He said that school resumption was not an indication that Covid-19 pandemic was over.

Ogungbemide said that any school operator that flouted the law would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.