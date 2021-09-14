The Lagos State Government (LASG) has called for vigilance and adherence to safety regulations in the face of Coronavirus (COVID-19) as students return to school at the end of the vacation.

The reports that schools resumed on Monday while those in model colleges and upgraded schools will resume in batches due to the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The call was made in a statement signed by Mr Ganiu Lawal, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education on Monday in Lagos.

It stated that Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, gave the charge while welcoming the students, teaching, non-teaching staff and school administrators back to school for the new academic session.

According to the statement, Adefisayo added that the adoption of a uniform academic calendar would enable proper planning; ensuring pupils and students attend school for the number of days required in a term.

She commended the concerted efforts of everyone in the education sector for the modest success recorded in the 2020/2021 session in spite of the effects of the pandemic.

