From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

On Monday, January 18, 2021, majority of pupils and schools in Oyo State substantially complied with the COVID-19 protocols as total number of laboratory confirmed cases rose to 4,695 in the state, 573 still on admission, 4,054 discharged and 68 deaths.

The schools in the state had resumed on Monday January 11, 2021, which was a week ahead of the date set by the Federal Government.

The protocols include temperature checks at entry points for everyone entering the school environment, compulsory use of a face masks provision of hand-washing facilities, and well ventilated classrooms.

In all the schools visited in Ibadan metropolis, hand-washing facilities were provided at the entrances. The management of the schools also used infrared thermometers to check temperature of the students, teachers and visitors to the schools.

At Oba Akinbiyi Model School, Premier Hotel Junction, Mokola, Ibadan, about 98 per cent of the students wore their face masks. Three points were provided for hand-washing, apart from infrared thermometer that was used to check temperature of those going into the school premises.

A meeting with the principal of the school, Mrs. Folashade Ayodele, who wore face shield, revealed that she mandated all the teachers and the students to wear face masks. The students that were sighted in one of the laboratories in the school, as well as classrooms wore face masks, except one of among them.

The female student, in one of the classrooms, sat at the back left angle corner during a lesson and did not use her face mask. Immediately the teacher noticed her, she quickly brought out her face mask and put it on before the teacher got to where she sat. But she was punished for removing it.

The principal, Ayodele, however, presented a gift of face shield to this reporter, who also wore a disposable face mask to the school. The vice principal of the school had earlier sprayed the reporter’s hand with alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

At the Methodist Grammar School, Bodija, Ibadan, infrared thermometer was used to screen the reporter as he entered the school premises. Thereafter, he was directed to the office of the Senior Principal of the school.

The reporter observed on his way to the principal’s office that majority of the students wore face masks, while some of the students only used the face masks to cover their chins. A number of them did not use the mask at all and they did not observed social distancing.

At Ojoo High School, Alaka, and Crown Height College, Abutu, both on Igbo-Oloyin Road, as well as St. Gabriel Grammar School, Mokola, students that did not come to the schools with face masks were not allowed to enter the premises of the schools.

Substantial levels of compliance were also observed at Ikolaba High School, Idi-Ape, Bishop Philip Academy, Iwo Road, and Honeypot Nursery and Primary School, Akobo, Ibadan.