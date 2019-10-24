Christopher Oji

A school supervisor, Mr Adegboyega Adenikan, accused of defiling a 2-year-old girl has been sentenced to 60 years imprisonment by Justice Sybil Nwaka of a Sexual and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The presiding judge had revoked the bail of Adenekan pending the sentence.

In her judgement, Justice Nwaka held that the prosecution had proved the case of defilement against the convict beyond a reasonable doubt.

It was a celebrated case during which the toddler testified before the court giving graphic description of how she was molested by the convict say: “He put his weewee in my wee.”

Adenekan, a supervisor in top school on Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos, was alleged to have defiled the girl under the guise of teaching her sex education.

Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni, who paraded Adenekan then at the command headquarters, Ikeja, said the suspect was arrested by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) then, CSP Akinbayo Olasoji following a complaint by the victim’s mother at the Ikeja Police Division.

It was gathered that Olasoji, now an Assistant Commissioner of Police and his team were celebrating when they heard of the ruling by the trial judge.