By Christopher Oji

The Police have arrested a Teacher with Shom International School, Surulere, Lagos, for allegedly defiling a student in classroom.

The teacher, Steve, is being interrogated by operatives of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police(AIG) In charge of FCID, Mr Usman Belel, who paraded over 20 suspected criminals, including armed robbers, murderers, advance fee fraudsters and human traffickers, at the weekend, said, the teacher who teaches Business studies in junior Secondary School section of the school , met the victim, Leon Chinaza, on Facebook and both of them became Facebook friends as teacher and student to the same school, Shom International School .

“The suspect later introduced the victim to an extra lesson he was doing for students within the school premises and told the victim to inform her friends.

“To the victim, Chinaza’s utter dismay, she got to the venue of the lesson at the school premises, she met Steve and his younger brothers , whom Steve instructed to excuse him and Chinaza. The suspect threatened to kill the victim with a knife; stripped her and had sex with her . After defiling the minor, he warned her to keep seal lips or she would die. He warned her of the consequences of telling her parents or anyone and out of fear that she may be killed, she kept the sexual abuse to herself.

“The suspect took advantage of the victim’s naivety severally and defiled her at different places, before she eventually became tired of her sexual abuse and opened up to her parents. The case file and the parties have been referred to police Legal section for vetting, advice and possible prosecution.

“I want to sincerely use this medium to appeal to parents to be very careful with the type of domestic staff, especially teachers they employ for services. Parents should please, don’t send their kids abroad for non existing jobs. The stories some of your friends or relatives tell you about job offers are lies. Your children are being sent abroad for prostitution. I also want to advice our youths , especially females to be wary of people they meet on Facebook as many of them are wolfs in sheep clothing, looking for whom to devour. I also want to advice all and sundry to be wary of the people sending messages on Facebook about investment offers as majority of them are scammers. They Will tell victims that if they invest certain amount ,they will get double or more than three times of the money they invested in the business. Please, stop falling victims to such available scam. Scammers are really on the prowl”.

