From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Founder and Executive Director, Star Education and Leadership Initiative (SELI), Mrs Esther Nathaniel, said the provision of conducive playground for children in schools enhance learning skills and boost their cognitive reasoning.

Mrs Nathaniel disclosed this yesterday during the commissioning of a playground constructed by her organisation, Star Education and Leadership Initiative (SELI) and donated to Zion Private school, Mado Tudun Wada, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Research has shown that it is important for children to learn and play, because play is very imperative to the growth and development of a child; and the best way to inculcate playing is to provide a conducive environment where they don’t just play but the learn at the same time in school,” she stated.

“Many children are scare of going to school because of the rigours; building a playground makes it conducive, comfortable and it motivate the children to develop their mind, develop cognitive learning and develop their communication skills among other things.

“This is the reasoning why we at the Star Education and Leadership Initiative decided to build playgrounds for schools.”

The founder said she is fulfilled to have constructed the playground for the children and said it has always been her dream to make children comfortable in fulfilling and achieving their life time ambition.

She explained that the project is imperative as it provide children access to Sustainable Development Goal 4 and also contributing her quota to national development.

Rev Dr Ezekiel Solomon of Assemblies of God’s Church, Jos Mainland District, who commissioned the playground, described it as a laudable initiative towards producing a conducive learning atmosphere for children.

He thanked Mrs Nathaniel for putting the interest of children first above personal interest.

Rev. Solomon pray God to favour and meet the heart expectations of the organisation for their love and care for children.

The Head Teacher, Zion Private School, Michael Anthony, said the project has added to the beauty of the school part form boosting the learning ability of pupils in the school.