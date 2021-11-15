From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former President of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, has slammed Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over his recent comment that providing schools for herdsmen and bandits will help curb insecurity in the country.

Uwazuruike, reacting to Gumi, said his proposal was another way for the Islamic cleric to seek relevance, adding that he should expose rather than rehabilitate the bandits.

‘It’s a tomfoolery of the highest order; schools are regulated and organised by states and the Federal Government. Where does his own stand, is it a private school?

‘He knows the truth about the bandits. So once in a while, he wants to create a diversion from what is going on; building a school for what? They have Islamic schools, western education. I think he is looking for relevance in society. I know there are nomadic schools; when Jonathan came, he elevated them,’ Uwazuruike said.

