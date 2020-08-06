Tony John

Rivers State government has ordered immediate removal of two principals of public secondary schools for allegedly diverting hygiene kits to personal use.

Their removal occurred barely 48 hours after the state government directed immediate resumption of schools.

State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, ordered the immediate removal of the Principal of Community Ssecondary School, Elibrada, S.I. Amadi and the Principal of Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C.O. Ekwueme, in Emohua Local Government Area.

Professor Ebeku stated that their removal followed flagrant disobedience to the directives of the state government on the enforcement of all COVID-19 health guidelines in their various schools.

The principals of the schools also converted to personal use, hygiene kits distributed by the state government for the cleaning of their various schools.

He also directed that the State Schools Board should appoint the next in line in the affected schools as acting principals to direct the activities of the schools.

Professor Ebeku also warned that sabotage of the state government’s directives and efforts in ensuring the safety of students will not be tolerated.