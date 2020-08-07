Rivers State Government has ordered immediate removal of two principals of public secondary schools for allegedly diverting hygiene kits to personal use.

Their removal occurred barely 48 hours after the state government directed immediate resumption of schools.

Commissioner for Education, Kaniye Ebeku, ordered the immediate removal of the Principal of Community Secondary School, Elibrada, S. I. Amadi and the Principal of Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C. O. Ekwueme, in Emohua Local Government Area.

Ebeku said their removal followed flagrant disobedience to the directives of the state government on the enforcement of COVID-19 health guidelines in their various schools.

The principals also converted to personal use, hygiene kits distributed by the state government for the cleaning of their various schools.

He also directed that the state’s schools board should appoint the next in line in the affected schools as acting principals to direct the activities of the schools.

Ebeku also warned that sabotage of the state government’s directives and efforts in ensuring the safety of students will not be tolerated.