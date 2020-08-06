Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Teachers in Abia state are undergoing COVID-19 tests preparatory to

resumption of public and private schools in the state on Monday. The

test according to a statement by the Ministry of Health was in

accordance with the state government’s directive for teachers in both

public and private schools and school proprietors in the state to

submit themselves for COVID-19 test.

This is even as the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has ordered the

sacking of about 5,600 teachers alleged to have been fraudulently

employed by the Executive Secretary of Secondary Education Management

Board (SEMB), Lawrence Ogbonna.

The test it was gathered was to ascertain before the resumption of

schools who among the proprietors and teachers had the virus in order

to keep the students free and healthy from the deadly coronavirus.

Some teachers were seen at the Amachara General Hospital Isolation

Center, Umuahia complying with the state government’s directive.

A testing officer from the Ministry of Health, Mr. Nwadiche commended

teachers who had shown up for the test and advised others yet to

present themselves for the test to do so, noting that some may be

asymptomatic without knowing it and they go about infecting others

with the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Governor Ikpeazu has sacked all the 5,666 people employed

by SEMB without waiver as teachers, saying they were employed

unlawfully.

Ikpeazu equally compulsorily retired the SEMB boss, Ogbonna over

alleged employment racketeering.

Ogbonna who had been on suspension since February when the incident

blown open, was according to a release by the Chief of Staff (CoS) to

the governor, Anthony Agbazuere accused of fraudulently employing

5,853 people as teachers between 2018 and 2020 out of which only 187

were given waiver by the governor.

The released requested schools that have need for teachers in some

special areas to make their submissions to the Commissioner for

Education and copy the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The release did not give hint if the retired SEMB Executive Secretary

would be prosecuted.