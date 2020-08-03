Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of school resumption across the country on Tuesday, officials of Federal Ministry of Education have begun tour of Federal Government owned secondary schools to assess their readiness to welcome students after over five months of shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Expectedly, Ministers of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, would lead the team which comprises of the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, and other senior officials of the Ministry.

Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement released in Abuja, on Monday, announced that all the 104 Federal Government Colleges, otherwise known as Unity Schools, are ready to expected to open their gates to exit classes on Tuesday.

The statement insisted that all returning students are to undergo temperature checks among other protocols before being admitted into their schools.

Part of the statement reads: “The Minister of State for Education, Permanent Secretary and Directors will embark on an assessment tour of all Unity Colleges to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the Principals of Unity Colleges.

“Similarly, Federal Education Quality Assurance Directors deployed to the States have been directed to monitor compliance in their respective states. State Commissioners are enjoined to embark on assessment tours in their jurisdictions to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening.”

“While most schools will reopen on Tuesday, others are expected to continue to fine-tune their preparations in the coming days for safe reopening.”

He said that, across states, Commissioners for education have reported varying degrees of preparation and readiness for reopening between the 4th and 10th of August, for virtually all schools within their jurisdictions.

The statement added that the Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has asked schools to communicate their specific reopening dates to their parents and students in order to avoid chaos in the system.

Last week Monday, Federal Government announced that secondary schools in the country are to reopen on 4th of August, though, for exit classes only. It was a cheering news for students who have been at home since March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It explained that the decisions was reached at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), Proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

It said that the stakeholders agreed that the students in exit classes (SS3) should resume immediately after the Sallah break, to enable them prepare for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.