For a teacher in the School for the Blind, Jonathan Momoh, the allegory that a warder is also a prisoner aptly applied in his over 11 years sojourn of nurturing the physically challenged into stardom:

“Christians will tell you that before one becomes a pastor, deacon, it must be a call. For me, it is actually a passion just like a call not necessarily the financial reward. I am determined to bring as many as possible to the level they desire to be in life. I am actually a happy man being part of the making and nurturing of a good number of them into stardom since joining the school in 2009.

“My passion came from the discomfort of seeing blind persons led with sticks to beg. I noticed that many of them have potential that can only be exploited through academic option. My satisfaction is that we have produced lawyers, journalists and teachers. If no one is there for them, there is the tendency they may end up in the streets as beggars.

“Ignorance and attachment to myths are responsible for the worsening of some of the cases in most of the students with us. Some of them became completely blind because of the failure to manage the cases when they occurred. Instead of giving the eye problem proper medical attention, they rather ignorantly blame the gods and hang it on one myth or the other before it worsened to total blindness. On daily basis, we try to battle the challenges of the limited equipment they need to learn efficiently. They are very difficult to come by and very expensive too. The fact remains that government cannot do it all alone. We, therefore, need equipment to make teaching and learning very effective and efficient.”