From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has hailed the efforts of the military in stemming the tide of insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities that are prevalent in the country.

Onu made the remarks when he received the Vice President of Counseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) and the President of the Organisation of Military Sport in Africa, Brig-Gen Maikano Abdullahi, in his office.

The minister added that sporting activities need the deployment and active use of technology and Innovation, so as to achieve sustainable development.

He further hailed the resolve of international military bodies to embark on sporting activities. He added that the sporting activities will create camaraderie and strengthen bonds between nations.

Onu said that the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA) under the stewardship of Brig-Gen Maikano Abdullahi will improve Nigeria’s security fortunes and relationship with other African countries especially in the Sahel region.

Earlier, the President of the Organisation of Military Sport in Africa, Brig-Gen Maikano Abdullahi, said his organisation seeks the support and partnership of the minister, in organising the first ever Sahel region military games.

He said the competition will focus on football, golf and marathon race, to prove the strength and stamina of military officers and soldiers alike.