From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Osun State Police Command has taken over the investigation of the death of a part-two student of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Miss Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun, inside a soak away.

The command took over the matter to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the student. The deceased who resided in one of the private hostels fell into the septic tank of the hostel through an opening that was allegedly not properly covered.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the unfortunate incidence, which occurred on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022, saddened the University management, describing it as tragic, devastating, unfortunate and unacceptable. He added that the owner of the hostel where the incidence occurred has been issued a query by the management and his response is being awaited.

The release noted that all the hostels in the students’ village are privately owned and are not under the control of the university, adding that the management presently has only oversight functions on the private hostels.