The Science Department of the Distance Learning Institute Students Association (DLISA) of University of Lagos during the week, won the football match of the sports fiesta held at the sports ground of the institute
Science department beat Business Administration 3-2 after a penalty shootout, while the third position went to Public Administration department, who defeated Accounts department 4-1 in another penalty shootout.
In the Table Tennis event (male), Patrick Osamuda of Business Administration dept won the gold medal, while Omotara Tomisin won in the female category.
The 100m race men was won by Isaac Goodluck of the Science dept, while Udofia Andy of the Economics dept came second with Adenekan Ade taking the third position.
Speaking, while declaring the 2019 sports fiesta closed, the Director, Professor Udeani Uchenna Nkiruka said she was highly elated, seeing that the fiesta is a huge success.
She explained that the sports fiesta is organised anually to encourage students to take to sports and as a way of letting them unwind after reading so hard.
“It is about team spirit. spirit of sportsmanship and a forum for friendship.
“We are happy to encourage students, we are happy that they are able to organise and come up with such a fantastic sports fiesta. They had challenges and were able to overcome. And I am sure we will raise the standard higher next year”, she stated.
The Sports Secretary, Adaeze Osinachi Alagwu, expressed happiness, say- ing they will continue to improve.
