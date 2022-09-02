From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Director, Federal Science Equipment Centre (FSCE), Ijanikin, Lagos State, Engr Yekini Ismaila has posited that science is capable of solving almost all the problems facing Nigeria if properly developed.

He said the science equipment centre is not only creating a platform for young persons with innate abilities to invent and use their gifts for nation-building, but also help in reducing poverty and

unemployment.

Speaking at a capacity-building workshop held at Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, for staff of the equipment centre, on Thursday, he said science goes a long way in laying the foundation for sustainable growth and development in any economy.

The workshop, according to him, was part of the preparation to train over 110 federal unity schools by FSCE, saying “in today’s world, most pressing issues are science-based be it climate change, disease (Covid-19), energy transitions or food security.

“This means that a well-managed Science Equipment Centre cannot only transform a developing economy into a developed one but also possess the endless opportunities to generate funds and become self-sufficient,” he stated.

He noted that the federal ministry of Education is developing the skills of the staff of the federal science equipment centre, to update and improve the skills of laboratory technologists and attendants in federal unity schools to meet up with the requirement of current trends.

According to him, the FSCE is developing the skill of its staff to inculcate in the laboratory technical staff/attendants the knowledge skills and techniques of repair, care and maintenance of basic science laboratory equipment.

He commended the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo, saying as a consummate team player, he is well acquainted with the challenges of the centre.

The Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Engr Daud Olatunji, assured that the school has enough facilities to train people, saying it is one of the institutions in the country where innovation development of experimental activities for acquisition of skills is taking place.