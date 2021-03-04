From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the 2021 edition of the Science, Technology and Innovation EXPO is key to the nations drive towards economic diversification.

The Minister made this known at a world press briefing on the 2021 Science, Technology and Innovation expo in Abuja, on Thursday.

Onu further said that the event is unique and valuable in bringing together Researchers, Inventors, innovators and investors together with the main aim of converting ideas into products and services.

The Minister said The Expo will be taking place from Monday, 15th to Friday 19th March, 2021 at the Eagle’s Square Abuja, he added that the EXPO is not a trade fair, but a centre of intense activity for the conversion of ideas into products and services.

He further reiterated that the Technology and Innovation Expo is a major instrument for the commercialization of research findings into products that are needed both home and abroad.

The Minister said the EXPO is important to the nation in various socio-economic areas, especially in ensuring that the enormous natural resources of the nation are well exploited.

In his words, “Nigeria is well endowed with mineral resources which if well harnessed would be of great economic benefits to the nation”

Onu further stated that the Ministry is working hard to develop policies and programmes to move Nigeria’s economy from being dependent on natural resources to a knowledge and innovation driven one.

According to Onu; “we are convinced that with hard work and determination, we will achieve an economy that is knowledge-based and innovation-driven, making us more productive and competitive to achieve a bright future for our dear nation”.

The EXPO activities, the Minister said, will include an opening ceremony, technical sessions, platforms for interaction between investors, innovators and researchers and presentation of the best three young scientists in the country.

Onu therefore invited all Nigerians, research institutes, universities, Federal/State MDA’s, Polytechnics, Industrial laboratories, Organised Private Sector and the general public to the event.

He emphasised that Covid-19 precautions and measures have been put in place to ensure safety of all stakeholders and participants at the event.