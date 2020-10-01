Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Edet Sunday Akpan assumed office yesterday in the Ministry, with a pledge to fully implement its mandate and upgrade it to a level one Ministry.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Akpan praised his predecessor Mohammed Bello Umar and promised to continue from where he stopped.

He said the Ministry is one of the most important Ministries and is key to driving the socio-economic development of the country.

He assured the staff and management, of a rewarding experience under his stewardship, adding that his seasoned experience in several government MDA’S (Ministries, Department and Agencies) would be brought to bear during his tenure.

He solicited the support of the Ministry’s management to achieve resounding success and promised to do his best to achieve the mandate of the Ministry.

In his remarks, the retired Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar said that Science, Technology and Innovation are crucial to the nation’s socio-economic development.

Umar enjoined the management and staff of the Ministry to extend their cooperation to the new Permanent Secretary, He added that cooperation will enable the Ministry achieve its set mandate.

He recalled how his sojourn in the Civil Service had been meritorious and expressed appreciation to God for the opportunity to serve the nation.

He commended the management and supervising Directors of the Ministry, for their initiatives and great ideas which had helped the Ministry in breaking new grounds.

Umar described his successor as a well-rounded man, who is well grounded in administration.