The Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ivara Ejemut Esu, has disclosed that Africa’s industrial growth is being hampered by poor science and technological innovations.

Professor Esu, who was the one time Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, added that to reverse this trend, youths must be encouraged to deploy the totality of their creative talents to science and technology just as the continent’s universities must up the ante in the review of their curriculum to tally with present realities.

Declaring open the 7th U6+ Consortium of African Universities International Conference held at the Sen- ate Chambers, University of Calabar with the theme ‘Harnessing Africa’s Potentials in Science, Technology and Humanities for sustainable Development,” Esu said African Universities should seek ways of harnessing the continent’s potential by patterning the present and de- fining the future of its technological growth.