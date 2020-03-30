Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Nigerian scientists have expressed their readiness to embark on scientific research that will lead to a cure for the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease ravaging the world.

The scientists called on the Federal Government to earmark funding for research that will aid in developing an effective vaccine that will solve the epidemic.

Scientist Alabi Olusola said that the government was only providing money for the treatment of the disease and not for research that will totally end the scourge.

He called on the Federal Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to give research grants to scientists to proffer a lasting cure.

“There is no fund for research on how to end coronavirus. They only provide money for treatment. It is important for the government to provide research grant for us to do research on ways to end the epidemic.”

“Billions of naira have been donated for the treatment of COVID-19, but no one is talking about finding drugs that will permanently cure the disease, which is more important,” he stated.

He added that “I believe in science and I am sure our scientists and others around the world can provide a permanent cure for coronavirus. Our government should, therefore, look towards that direction as well and not only to concentrate on the treatment of the disease.”