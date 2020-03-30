Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Nigerian scientists have expressed readiness to embark on research that will lead to the discovery of the cure for coronavirus.

Alabi Olusola, a renowned Nigerian scientist, faulted the decision of the government to vote money for the treatment of patients without making provisions to fund researches that could provide the cure for the pandemic.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to give research grants to scientists to proffer a lasting cure to the epidemic.

“There is no fund for research on how to end coronavirus. They only provide money for treatment. It is important for government to provide research grant for us to research on ways to end the epidemic. Billions of naira have been donated for the treatment of COVIE 19, but no one is talking about finding drugs that will permanently cure the disease, which is more important.

“I believe in science and I am sure our scientists and others around the world can provide permanent cure for coronavirus. Our government should, therefore, look towards that direction,” he said.