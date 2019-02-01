Transsion Holdings, the brains behind premium music streaming app, Boomplay Music, has launched a news and fun content app dubbed, Scooper.

The launch held at its Ikeja, Lagos office recently, focused on expanding the company’s shares in the ever-growing online community, whilst empowering individuals in the content creation and writing field through the platform. Following the success of Boomplay music streaming app launched in 2015, Scooper currently thrives above all other streaming services with over 32 million subscribers in Africa, The Scooper team invested in generating contents aggregated from a vast range of interests, that in turn, affords users the options to browse through a range of up-to-date information that suits their needs.

The pooled data is sourced majorly from a potpourri of subjects like entertainment, lifestyle, sports, opinions, novels, videos, and politics in a pattern fashioned to target millennials and younger generations, or the young at heart. As at the time of the launch, it has acquired the skills of over a hundred professionally generated content (PGC) writers.

Speaking at the launch, content lead, Iyeneabasi Etim, relayed plans to imbibe content creators and writers into the team, she said: “Scooper presents certain edges that make it more than just news, and one of them is PGC. Now, we are at the moment training some content writers and we hope to have PGC writers in different categories.

“We are looking for very young people who are just trying to come up, and are just trying to write; express themselves. Interestingly, it is so difficult to work with some of these guys because some of them are young, fresh, but we do not take for granted what they bring to the table. These sets of PGC writers, we have plans to train them… and they actually get paid for it.”

With the Nigerian market taking the lead amongst other African countries in terms of active subscribers to the tune of 3.8 million users pre-launch, the platform encourages active participation by paying readers through scooper coins (virtual coins) that can be exchanged for money.