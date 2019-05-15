After 11 weeks of a keenly contested tournament amongst 1, 080 teams, Scope FC has emerged winner of the maiden edition of Trophy 5-a-side grassroots tournament tagged, “Field of Honour”. The third place and finale matches took place on Saturday, May 11 at the Campos Mini-Stadium, Lagos Island.

For the third place match, Amsterdam FC of Obalende, Lagos beat Rovers FC, Oyo 6-0 to emerge as bronze winners.

In an intensely contested final between Scope FC of Lagos and Ifayemi FC of Ile-Ife, Scope put up a good fight, getting a well deserved 2-0 win over Ifayemi FC in the second half after both teams failed to score in the first half.

In her remarks, Managing Director, International Breweries, Annabelle Degroot, appreciated the winning team saying “International Breweries is very proud of Scope FC as they embodied the true Trophy values by tackling each challenge with panache, tenacity and zeal to win.

With former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo as the tournament ambassador, Trophy continues to be associated with football, a sport most acknowledged for encouraging team spirit.” Scope FC, were presented with a cash prize of N3 million. They will also be given the opportunity to meet Samuel Eto’o, renowned African football superstar and participate in the continental finals taking place in Tanzania later this year. Third placed team, Amsterdam FC and second place Ifayemi FC were also presented their cash prizes of N500, 000 and N1, 000,000 respectively.