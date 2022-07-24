From John Adam, Minna

A boat mishap has occurred in Zumba, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State killing an unspecified number of people, mostly women, and children.

The mishap occurred, Saturday morning, when the victims were going to the popular Saturday market at Zumba. Although the actual number of casualties was not known, a source close to Zumba market told Sunday Sun on phone that the wooden boat with about 50 passengers and farm produce on board capsized midway into their journey.

The boat according to our source took off from Iburo community at about 10 am yesterday; then news flittered into the market at noon that the boat which was number five among the boats that took off from the community had capsized.

A source said local divers from the community embarked on a search and rescue operation. But it was not clear if they rescued any survivors.

A similar boat accident on the same river last year claimed over 20 lives.