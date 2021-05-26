From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police command has dispatched it, marine team, to Warrah area,in Ngaski Local government of the state where scores of travellers from Niger state were reported drown in river.

Daily Sun gathered that many people, including children and women, are feared dead after a boat in which they were travelling capsized in the area on Wednesday..

While speaking with our correspondent on Phone,Spokesman of Kebbi State Police Command,DSP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident.

He said:” the incident happened in Warrah area and the Commissioner of Police has dispatched marine team to the area to rescue the victims “.

Eye witnesses account revealed that about 160 were travelling from Niger State to neighbouring Warrah community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State where the boat capsized.

The chairperson of Ngaski LGA, Abdullahi Buhari, who visited the area, told newsmen that over 160 people were on board the boat.