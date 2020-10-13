Several passengers were feared dead in multiple accidents along the Ilesa-Akure Highway, Osun State, yesterday.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around 11.35am at Erin Ijesa, a town in the Oriade Local Government Area when a diesel-laden tanker spilled its content on the highway, causing explosions that affected several vehicles.

A witness stated that the tanker fell on the move and caught fire immediately. According to him: “Many vehicles are affected here and it has even caused gridlock on the road. The officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are on the ground, diverting motorists to ply Ipetu Ijesa town to ease the traffic.

“Many people are burnt to death while some sustain severe burns. I don’t know the numbers of those that are affected now. The situation is very terrible.”

The police public relations officer in Osun State, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development to journalists but said she could not give the number of casualties yet.