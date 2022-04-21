From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A communal clash between the Ilaje (Yoruba) people and natives of Ibeno Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom has led to the death of several people and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira in their fishing settlement.

Daily Sun learned from a community source that the number of casualties on both sides was high even as he could not ascertain the number of death as at the time of filing this report

He said the cause of the fatal clash was still hazy, but averred that it could have been as a result of cult war which allegedly led to the stabbing to death of an indigene of the community, which sparked off the fracas before it assumed an ethnic dimension.

He added that the Ilaje people, mostly fishermen, had started fleeing the community through bush paths, while their houses and tents were being looted and destroyed by hoodlums. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon (SP), when contacted, simply said he was not aware of the crisis, but would find out.

He said: “I am not aware, but I will find out.”

A former commissioner of Special Duties in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Okpolupmn Etteh, who is from the area, could not pick his calls to comment on the issue, however, a concerned citizen and an indigene of Yoruba, living in Akwa Ibom state, Oluwajuwon Ogunbiyi, who confirmed the incident, described the situation as unfortunate, and called on the state government to set up a committee to investigate the crisis.

A member representing Esit Eket/Ibeno State Constituency in Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Dr Usoro Akpanusoh, told Daily Sun that he was aware of the incident, but had yet to ascertain the real cause.

