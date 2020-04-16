Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Scores of farmers and some rural folks have been killed as gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen allegedly invaded villages in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The herdsmen were said to have simultaneously invaded the communities in the early hours of today shooting sporadically at every object in sight while some of the lucky residents fled with gunshots injuries.

It was learnt that only last week Thursday, a married woman, Mrs Mary Jekeli Edibo, a native of Agbenema-Ife in Omala was said to have been matcheted to death while on her way back from a neighboring village, Agabifo some four kilometers away, where she went to meet with her customers.

An eye witness who heard her screaming when she was attacked said Mrs Edibo had returned from Ibado Akpacha market some two hours earlier and headed for Agabifo to arrange her purchased goods for subsequent transportation. She was ambushed by Fulani herdsmen and macheted to death.

The deceased husband, Mr Jekeli Edibo, a retired soldier is the younger brother of the late paramount ruler of Agbenema, Chief Musa Edibo who was also murdered along with five others in broad day light in his house by herdsmen when they invaded Agbenema and the neighbouring villages about two years ago.

The murder of Mrs Edibo came just six days after some herdsmen launched an attack on some Agbenema village hunters on their way home but were lucky to have repelled the aggression.

It was also gathered that another middle- aged farmer, Mallam Amodu Oma Ucha from Ajodoma village, some six kilometers from Agbenema-Ife was said to have been killed on his farm when he went to fetch some yam tubers for his family.

Presently, residents of the affected communities namely: Agbenema- Ife, Agabifo, Ajichekpa, Opada, Ofejiji, Ajiolo, Ajodoma and various villages in Omala Local Government Area have fled their homes due to continuous threat of attack by herdsmen, for close to two weeks.