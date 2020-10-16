Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Scores of residents of Ikpide-Irri, a riverine community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, have be displaced and left homeless by ravaging flood.

Daily Sun learnt that heavy downpour that lasted for days saw a rise in water levels that summered farmlands, households, properties and public places including the only primary school in the community. The flood is believed to have destroyed property worth N50million.

Lamenting the situation, former President-General of the community, Joseph Ubeleke, appealed to the federal and state governments as well as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to come to their aid by constructing shoreline protection to put an end to the perennial flood.

“The flood is so massive that people now use canoes inside the community. The four quarters in the community, Otehe, Uzi, Ogbuku and Eboh are all submerged by the flood. Vehicles no longer ply our roads again because the roads are already washed away by flood,” he said..

“We appeal the governments, NDDC and other relevant bodies to construct shoreline protection to put an end to the erosion and perennial flood in the community. As we talk farmlands and other properties lost in the flood worth about N50 million,” he said.

Mrs. Fulani Udemude, a widow and farmer, lamented the hardship the flood had brought to her, adding that all she had worked for this year, especially on her farmlands have been destroyed.

She appealed to federal and state governments and NGOs to come to the aid of victims by way of relief materials and financial assistance.