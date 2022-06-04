From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 150 residents of Mundadu Quarters, a suburb in the Sharada Industrial area of Kano State, have been hospitalized in different hospitals as a result of inhaling an unsafe chemical substance that escaped from a cylinder on Friday evening.

The patients which included children and some workers from the neigbourhood, are said to have suffocated upon inhaling the unsafe chemical substance which had escaped into the air from an opened cylinder

Accounting for the incident, a source who begged not to be mentioned told Sunday Sun in Kano that mental scappers have their yard at the particular area, adding that, “ They sometimes disposed their metals there or collect their scrap metals there preparatory to sending them to the place where they would be recycled.

“ On Friday, one of the metal scappers ripped open a particular cylinder and some of its chemicals escaped in the air, resulting that anybody who inhales it suffocates and becomes unconscious almost immediately”

He explained that he was lucky to be far away from the scene, but added that the son of his best, Umaru, was affected and had been hospitalized at the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano.

He said that victims were rushed to the Murtala Specialists Hospital, Kano, Jean Hospital, Kano, and to Sharada Industrial Hospital, Kano.

As at press time, medical experts in the state capital are yet to determine the particular chemical responsible for the adverse effect on its victims even as nobody has died of the incident .

Speaking on the development, the Chief Medical Director, Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Hussaini Mohammed confirmed that more than 69 patients were admitted into the emergency unit of his hospital as a result of their exposure to the substance.

The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, who has since visited the victims at their various hospitals, explained that the state government was monitoring the situation and would foot the medical bills of the victims.

