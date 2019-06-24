Tessy Igomu

A storey building has collapsed in Oshodi, Lagos, injuring scores of people.

Two people were reportedly trapped and rescued in the collapsed building.

The building is located at 35, Adesanya Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on its Twitter page, said the building collapsed with two people trapped but were later rescued and taken to hospital for treatment

LASEMA said the building was undergoing illegal repair when it caved in.

“A storey building at the address suddenly came down with two people said to be trapped and rescued and taken to a nearby hospital by neighbours before the arrival of the agency’s LRT.

“The building was undergoing illegal renovation before it collapsed this morning (yesterday). There is an urgent need for complete demolition of the building before it causes any further disaster,” it said.

LASEMA Director General, Oke Osanyintolu, blamed the collapse on poor maintenance and added that integrity tests would be carried out on adjacent buildings to ascertain their suitability and durability.

He said no death was recorded and occupants have been evacuated as the building is expected to be pulled down to ensure the safety of people living in the area.

He also said council officials have been directed to ensure proper maintenance of drainages around the area.

As at the time of filing this report, remnants of the distressed building had been pulled down by LASEMA.